Pursuit Leads To Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In SE OKC

Multiple agencies are investigating after a suspect is shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, this all started as a pursuit around 6:45 a.m. at I-240 and Air Depot. OKC Police were called in to assist at SE 44th and Eastern.

According to OKC Police Captain Paco Balderrama, the chase ended at SE 32nd and Kelley. At that point, officers and troopers approached the suspect's vehicle. But, the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and posed a threat to the officers. Then, officers discharged their weapons striking the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The names of the those involved have not been released.

News 9's Photo Journalist Bryan Witt contributed to this report.