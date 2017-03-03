Fatal Blackwell House Fire Under Investigation

A house fire in Blackwell, Oklahoma claims the life of one person Friday evening.

According to Blackwell Police Chief Dewayne Wood, crews were called to the fire at 430 W. Padon Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters located one male victim deceased inside the home.

The state fire marshal as well as the state medical examiner have been called to the scene.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available.