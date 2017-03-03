Man Recovering After Escape From Mustang House Fire

Duncan Brouwer said he's having a hard time doing even the basic things.

Duncan Brouwer said he's having a hard time doing even the basic things. “I can barely walk. I’m in excruciating pain,” he told News 9.

He said 60 percent of his back is covered in second degree burns, wounds from what still seems like a surreal experience, last Saturday.

“I wake up and there’s thick black smoke everywhere. And it’s hot… so hot,” he said.

Brouwer said he immediately went out of the window of the home on Castle Ridge Lane in Mustang to escape the fire.

“The only thing I wanted to do was get out of the house and go get her out of the house,” he said.

And then he said he went back in several times, trying to save Oklahoma City teacher Jill Vaught.

“I had to search for my girlfriend. I had to find her. And I searched everywhere I could and I felt like I had a blow torch on my back,” he explained.

Crews were met with heavy fire when they arrived. Family members said Jill died inside the home.

“It was traumatizing. It was absolutely terrifying to be in there,” Brouwer said.

Now recovering in a motel, Duncan is left without the woman he says he loved and everything he owned.

“I would give up all my stuff to have her back right now. It’s just really hard living without someone you really care about,” he said.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Local crews first on scene said it did not appear suspicious.

Click here to view the GoFundMe Page for Duncan Brouwer.