Elderly Man Dies After Pottawatomie County Wildfire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Elderly Man Dies After Pottawatomie County Wildfire

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Pottawatomie County Undersheriff confirms an elderly man passed away early Friday after a wildfire broke out on his property.

A neighbor saw smoke and reported the fire in the 18000 block of South Rock Creek Road around 10:15 a.m. Both Tecumseh and Earlsboro firefighters responded to the scene.

According to Undersheriff Travis Palmer, 80-year-old Johnny Watson was brush hogging his field when a fire sparked in his pasture. Deputies believe Watson was trying to stomp out the flames, but his clothes caught fire.

Undersheriff Palmer said Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watson’s body was severely burned, but Undersheriff Palmer said it is unclear if his death was due to the fire or a medical issue before the fire burned his body. The state medical examiner will determine Watson’s official cause of death.

Undersheriff Palmer said for the time being, this case will be classified as a wildfire death. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.