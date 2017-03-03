Neighbors Vow To Fight Warren Theatre, Retail Stores Plan In NE - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Neighbors Vow To Fight Warren Theatre, Retail Stores Plan In NE OKC

Posted: Updated:
Some neighbors near the sight of a proposed movie theater in NE OKC vow to fight the plan. Some neighbors near the sight of a proposed movie theater in NE OKC vow to fight the plan.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Some neighbors near the sight of a proposed movie theater in NE OKC vow to fight the plan.

On Thursday, News 9 told you about the Warren Theatre that would go south of the Kilpatrick Turnpike and to the east of Eastern Blvd. if approved.

3/2/17 Related Story: Development Plans South Of Edmond Include Warren Theatre, Retail Stores

Many neighbors just north of the Kilpatrick Turnpike have already reached out to OKC City Council members with their concerns over the project.

"It's just doesn't fit in at all," said Porter Davis, who is President of HOA in the Oaks neighborhood off Eastern.

Davis is worried about the extra traffic, noise and the bright lights.

"I'm really upset about this," added Davis.

"It's disappointing to see one of the last quiet residential areas be commercialized," said neighbor R.W. Buel, who already wrote a letter to Councilman John Pettis.

The project also includes office and retail space.

Pettis told News 9, he is in favor of the project and thinks it will transform the northern part of his ward.

Meanwhile, the proposed plans also appear to show an entry gate with towers that could stand over 100 feet high.

OKC City Council will be listening to concerns about the proposal during its next meeting March 14.

The council is expected to vote on the issue on March 28.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.