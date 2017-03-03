Neighbors Vow To Fight Warren Theatre, Retail Stores Plan In NE OKC

Some neighbors near the sight of a proposed movie theater in NE OKC vow to fight the plan.

On Thursday, News 9 told you about the Warren Theatre that would go south of the Kilpatrick Turnpike and to the east of Eastern Blvd. if approved.

Many neighbors just north of the Kilpatrick Turnpike have already reached out to OKC City Council members with their concerns over the project.

"It's just doesn't fit in at all," said Porter Davis, who is President of HOA in the Oaks neighborhood off Eastern.

Davis is worried about the extra traffic, noise and the bright lights.

"I'm really upset about this," added Davis.

"It's disappointing to see one of the last quiet residential areas be commercialized," said neighbor R.W. Buel, who already wrote a letter to Councilman John Pettis.

The project also includes office and retail space.

Pettis told News 9, he is in favor of the project and thinks it will transform the northern part of his ward.

Meanwhile, the proposed plans also appear to show an entry gate with towers that could stand over 100 feet high.

OKC City Council will be listening to concerns about the proposal during its next meeting March 14.

The council is expected to vote on the issue on March 28.