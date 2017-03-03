Firefighters Battle Fire In Newalla Neighborhood

Firefighters battled a house fire early Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.More >>
The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history made its first landfall, over the islands of the northeast Caribbean early Wednesday, churning along a path pointing to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida over the weekend.More >>
