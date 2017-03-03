Firefighters Battle Fire In Newalla Neighborhood

Jim and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD were first on the scene after flames from a fully engulfed truck and grill spread to a home. Neighbors quickly jumped into action before firefighters arrived.

It happened near SE 59th St. and Midway Dr., near Newalla, just to the west of Wes Watkins Lake. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD spotted the fire while returning from a wildfire near Shawnee.

From the air it appears the fire started near a smoker grill in the backyard of one home and then spread to a truck in the driveway, then to a home before charging across the lawn toward a neighbor’s home.

Only the one home suffered damage. A preliminary estimate has not been made, but the fire appears to have caused significant damage to the inside of the home.

The homeowner, Michelle Goodnight, is looking for the man who not only saved her dog but tried to use the hose to stop the flames from spreading. If you recognize the man in the video, please contact News 9.

