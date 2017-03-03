Windy, Warm This Weekend Across OK

Windy and warm will be the theme as we head into the weekend and early next week.

Friday evening across the metro, south winds will remain breezy at 15-25 mph as temperatures fall into the 50’s. Overnight, skies will remain clear with temperatures falling to the 40’s.

Over the weekend, wind will be the big story with gusts over 40 mph possible, along with an increased fire threat.

Clouds will increase on Saturday with highs reaching into the middle to upper 60’s. Also, south winds will increase through the day at 20-35 mph during the afternoon.

By Sunday, clouds and moisture will be on the increase, along with south winds continuing at 20-30 mph. Some drizzle will be possible through the day across Central and Eastern Oklahoma. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60’s and 70’s.

Looking ahead to next week, we’re looking at highs nearly 80 on Monday with a dryline pressing across the state. The fire threat will be very high to extreme across portions of the state, as we remain dry but a little cooler by midweek.