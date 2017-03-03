Windy, Warm This Weekend Across OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Windy, Warm This Weekend Across OK

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Windy and warm will be the theme as we head into the weekend and early next week.

Friday evening across the metro, south winds will remain breezy at 15-25 mph as temperatures fall into the 50’s. Overnight, skies will remain clear with temperatures falling to the 40’s.

Over the weekend, wind will be the big story with gusts over 40 mph possible, along with an increased fire threat.

Clouds will increase on Saturday with highs reaching into the middle to upper 60’s. Also, south winds will increase through the day at 20-35 mph during the afternoon.

By Sunday, clouds and moisture will be on the increase, along with south winds continuing at 20-30 mph. Some drizzle will be possible through the day across Central and Eastern Oklahoma. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60’s and 70’s.

Looking ahead to next week, we’re looking at highs nearly 80 on Monday with a dryline pressing across the state. The fire threat will be very high to extreme across portions of the state, as we remain dry but a little cooler by midweek.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mandatory Evacuations To Begin Wednesday For 'Perfect Storm' Irma

    Mandatory Evacuations To Begin Wednesday For 'Perfect Storm' Irma

    Hurricane Irma's size and strength put the entire state of Florida on notice on Tuesday, and residents and visitors prepared to leave in anticipation of catastrophic winds and floods that could reach the state by this weekend.  

    More >>

    Hurricane Irma's size and strength put the entire state of Florida on notice on Tuesday, and residents and visitors prepared to leave in anticipation of catastrophic winds and floods that could reach the state by this weekend.  

    More >>

  • Historians Reveal Findings On OKCPS Confederate Names

    Historians Reveal Findings On OKCPS Confederate Names

    After passionate speakers took the podium at the Oklahoma City Public School board meeting Tuesday evening, local historians revealed their findings related to school names and their possible Confederate ties.After passionate speakers took the podium at the Oklahoma City Public School board meeting Tuesday evening, local historians revealed their findings related to school names and their possible Confederate ties.

    After passionate speakers took the podium at the Oklahoma City Public School board meeting Tuesday evening, local historians revealed their findings related to school names and their possible Confederate ties.

    More >>

    After passionate speakers took the podium at the Oklahoma City Public School board meeting Tuesday evening, local historians revealed their findings related to school names and their possible Confederate ties.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.