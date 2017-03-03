Thunder Looks To Bounce Back In Phoenix

The NBA fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 on Thursday for tampering with Paul George.More >>
The NBA fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 on Thursday for tampering with Paul George.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger has reached a deal to become the general manager of the LA Clippers, per ESPN.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger has reached a deal to become the general manager of the LA Clippers, per ESPN.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews’ mere presence on the field is creating problems for the opponent.More >>
Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews’ mere presence on the field is creating problems for the opponent.More >>
The Oklahoma Sooners leapt USC to move into the Top 5 of the AP Poll ahead of Saturday’s showdown against second-ranked Ohio State.More >>
The Oklahoma Sooners leapt USC to move into the Top 5 of the AP Poll ahead of Saturday’s showdown against second-ranked Ohio State.More >>
The Oklahoma quarterback was nearly flawless in the one half of play that earned him Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.More >>
The Oklahoma quarterback was nearly flawless in the one half of play that earned him Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.More >>
The last two seasons, No. 10 Oklahoma State has boasted a powerful offense led by Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Mason Rudolph and preseason All-American receiver James Washington.More >>
The last two seasons, No. 10 Oklahoma State has boasted a powerful offense led by Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Mason Rudolph and preseason All-American receiver James Washington.More >>