Crews Battling Multiple Grass, Wildfires In Central Oklahoma

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OHP closes I-40 east and westbound due to a large wildfire Friday, March 3, 2017. OHP closes I-40 east and westbound due to a large wildfire Friday, March 3, 2017.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Multiple fire crews have been called out to fires in Central Oklahoma Friday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., News 9 was told McLoud, Newalla, Citizens of Pott. Nation and Shawnee fire departments are battling a fire that sparked at I-40 and Stevens Road. After a long battle, crews said the fire was out.

All lanes of I-40 were reopened around 4:50 p.m.

Shortly after, News 9 began receiving calls in reference to a large grass fire at Fox Lane and Czech Hall Road, just west of a Bridge Creek fire station in Grady County.

Grady County Emergency Manager Dale Thompson said approximately 45 homes were in the path of this wildfire. After about a two-hour battle, crews were able to gain control and douse the fire. 

News 9 has two storm trackers on scene of a wildfire near Burlington, Oklahoma in Alfalfa County.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority closed Turner Turnpike between Chandler and Stroud due to a large wildfire. Traffic was diverted for about an hour until it reopened at 4:30 p.m.

3/3/17 Related Story: Residents Evacuated After Wildfire Sparks Up Near Lake Thunderbird

