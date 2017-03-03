Residents Evacuated After Wildfire Sparks Up Near Lake Thunderbi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Residents Evacuated After Wildfire Sparks Up Near Lake Thunderbird

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Some residents near Lake Thunderbird were forced to evacuate after a large wildfire flared up on the southeast side of the metro, Friday afternoon. 

Firefighters out of Norman, Little Axe and Slaughterville have all been called out around 1:20 p.m., to battle the blaze in the 11000 of Prairie Ln., near SE 149th St. and S. Choctaw Rd., close to the northwestern part of Lake Thunderbird.

"The wind was swirling, it moved to the West, to the East, and it's been tricky to get ahead of this," said Norman Police Chief Travis King.

Authorities tell News 9 the fire was mostly contained by 4:30 p.m.

At least 100 homes and other structures were threatened, but so far no home were destroyed. Strong wind gusts, up to 30 miles per hour, and dense vegetation made things more difficult for firefighters to get a handle on the situation.

Helicopter airdrops were utilized to help fight the flames. The Oklahoma Forestry Service was also called in to build containment lines.

So far at least 80 acres of land has burned. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.