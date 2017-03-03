Residents Evacuated After Wildfire Sparks Up Near Lake Thunderbird

Some residents near Lake Thunderbird were forced to evacuate after a large wildfire flared up on the southeast side of the metro, Friday afternoon.

Firefighters out of Norman, Little Axe and Slaughterville have all been called out around 1:20 p.m., to battle the blaze in the 11000 of Prairie Ln., near SE 149th St. and S. Choctaw Rd., close to the northwestern part of Lake Thunderbird.

"The wind was swirling, it moved to the West, to the East, and it's been tricky to get ahead of this," said Norman Police Chief Travis King.

Authorities tell News 9 the fire was mostly contained by 4:30 p.m.

At least 100 homes and other structures were threatened, but so far no home were destroyed. Strong wind gusts, up to 30 miles per hour, and dense vegetation made things more difficult for firefighters to get a handle on the situation.

Helicopter airdrops were utilized to help fight the flames. The Oklahoma Forestry Service was also called in to build containment lines.

So far at least 80 acres of land has burned. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

UPDATE(2:30PM):Mandatory evacuations for residents on Torrans LN, Prairie LN, Mary LN, Tallywood, Mystic Isle & Bethel RD E. of 108th Ave NE — Norman Fire (@normanokfd) March 3, 2017