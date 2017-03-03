Police Warning Oklahoma Residents, Businesses To Be On Guard For Counterfeit Bills

The Custer County Sheriff is warning residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake $100 bills.

Deputies say a clerk at a business in the Arapaho and Clinton area discovered a counterfeit $100 bill from a customer who was attempting to pay for a purchase. According to officials, the front and back of the bill had the words “for motion picture use only” written on them and the bill did not have the feel of paper money.

None of the currency security features were present on the fake bill, but it did have the appearance of having some, deputies said. The face of Ben Franklin had a different feel than real money and the steeple was missing from the building on the reverse side, authorities said.

Anyone who encounters any counterfeit currency should report it to a local law enforcement agency.