Oklahoma City Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting an elderly woman overnight.

Police say a black male shot an 78-year-old woman around 1 a.m. at a home near NE 14th and Lottie. An argument began involving several people on a front lawn when the suspect shot the victim.

The victim was shot once and was taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

The suspect was last seen driving a black pickup.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the victim's age as 85 years.