Group Looks To Comfort Students After OKCPS Teacher Dies

The group is now collecting teddy bears that they’ll take to the elementary school where Jill touched the lives of so many students and teachers.

Jill Vaught’s family still doesn't know what caused the fire Saturday night, burning her home in Mustang. But their smart, funny, and dedicated daughter didn't make it out.

“I’m going to miss her so much…more than you can imagine,” said her mother, Carol Vaught.

2/25/17 Related Story: One Found Dead Early Saturday Inside Mustang House Fire

Vaught said Jill spent the last three years teaching the same group of kids, now in second grade at Linwood Elementary.

“She could absolutely charm them into learning,” she added.

Teaching was a big part of Jill's life and so was her adventurous hobby.

“Where she went, you knew it was her because it was bright orange,” said Deana Buntin with Red Dirt Jeeps.

Jill was part of Red Dirt Jeeps, a group of more than 3,500 Oklahomans with a passion for the vehicles.

They are now devastated by the loss of their friend.

“She was young, vibrant, she was excited about life. She was just a pure joy to hang out with,” said Buntin.

The group is now collecting teddy bears that they’ll take to the elementary school where Jill touched the lives of so many students and teachers.

“My wish is…that they will remember her and her smile and her laughter and her love for them,” said Buntin. “And we will always remember her.”

Anyone who would like to help the family, they ask that all donations be made to the school.

Click here for a full list of teddy bear drop off locations.