Vulgar, Racist Words Carved Into NW OKC Street

Oklahoma City says they will address racist vandalism targeting African Americans, Hispanics and Jews.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City says they will address racist vandalism targeting African Americans, Hispanics and Jews.

The vandalism was discovered earlier this week. It had been carved into a 20-yard stretch of Morton Avenue in Northwest Oklahoma City.

The city replaced that stretch of road two years ago. The vandals committed the crime by using a stick or some other tool to write in the concrete while it was still wet.

Marcus Ude of Universal Development Enterprise is a home builder and remodeler who has been working on a home right next to the racist vandalism.

“I think that is absolutely amazing that we’ve got a municipality that will rally behind us when something like this has taken place,” he said. 

City Spokesperson Kristy Yager told News 9 city crews will decide Friday whether they can patch the road again, or if they’ll have to replace it.

“We’re going to take care of this,” said Yager. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
