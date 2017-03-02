Injury Crash On EB I-44 Causing Traffic Troubles In SW OKC

An injury crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 44 is causing traffic issues in southwest Oklahoma City, Thursday evening.

First responders were called out to the 2-vehicle crash on the EB I-44 bridge over the Oklahoma River, just south of the I-40 junction. One person had to be extricated from their vehicle. The total number of injuries and their severity is unknown.

Authorities have shut down the two inside lanes of I-44, leaving only one outside lanes for drivers to pass through. The closure has caused traffic on that side of the highway to be backed up for several miles.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.