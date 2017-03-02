Controversial School Grading Bill Heads To Governor's Desk - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Controversial School Grading Bill Heads To Governor's Desk



OKLAHOMA CITY -

The state senate passed a bill to change the way schools are graded. Opponents say the bill is nothing more than "institutionalized racism." 

The bill would revise the current A-through-F system used to grade schools. Instead, students would be evaluated based on a point system, with more points given to minority students. Tempers flared in the house of representatives last week when lawmakers debated it. On Thursday, it sailed right through the senate.

"Are you really comfortable with black children being told that you've got a lower bar?" asked Rep. Regina Goodwin, (D-Dist. 73).

Last week, Goodwin lit into her colleagues, telling them the proposed bill is racist. On Thursday, the state senate passed the bill, no questions asked.  Sen. Anastasia Pittman (D-Dist.43) voted for the bill. She says it's a starting point, but she's not happy about it.

"Not at all. Not at all. I'm saying ‘yes’ because we need a product that we can gauge and start measuring right now. We have no more time to lose. We don't get to experiment on kids," said Pittman.

"It is a failed system, inaccurately brands many of our schools with a scarlet letter, without offering them any resources by which to change," said House Minority Leader, Scott Inman.

The bill now goes to Gov. Fallin for her approval.  

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
