Skies Stay Clear, Quiet Thursday Evening Across Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Skies Stay Clear, Quiet Thursday Evening Across Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A weak front will drop into Northeast Oklahoma Thursday night. Skies will stay clear and quiet, with temperatures dropping to the low and mid 30's.

Friday looks sunny, mild and windy with highs in the 60's. The fire threat will be high.

Clouds increase for the weekend, but temperatures will stay above normal in the mid 60's. There is only a slight chance of rain on Sunday.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.