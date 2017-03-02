One Injured In Small Plane Crash Near Enid - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Injured In Small Plane Crash Near Enid

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
ENID, Oklahoma -

Emergency crews were on the scene of a small plane crash near Enid Thursday afternoon.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff, a crop dusting plane went down in a rural area near S. 90th St. and E. Longhorn Trail around 3:00 p.m.

According to the report, the pilot of the aircraft, identified as 69-year-old Glen Carson of Garber, Oklahoma, was spraying a field with herbicide when he lost sight of the top static wire on a power pole. The aircraft struck the line causing the plane to go down. The aircraft struck a set of trees and then the ground, traveling about 200 ft. before it came to a rest.

OHP said Carson crawled out and called for help, before the plane caught fire.

Carson was transported from the scene via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Rescuers said he was conscious and alert at the time he was transported.

