3.3-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Residents Near Waynoka

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook residents near Waynoka, Thursday.

The 2:27 p.m. quake's epicenter was 4 miles southwest of Waynoka, 14 miles south-southwest of Avard, 17 miles east-northeast of Mooreland and 106 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

