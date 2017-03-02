Firefighters Battle Apartment Fire In NW OKC

Emergency crews have successfully extinguished a large fire that caused significant damage to an apartment building on the northwest side of the metro, Thursday afternoon.

Once on scene firefighters reported seeing heavy flames and smoke coming from at least four apartment units at the Taylor Ridge apartment complex located near NW 36th St. and N. Ann Arbor Ave. Crews worked quickly to contain the blaze to only one building at the complex.

Authorities tell News 9 that everyone in the building made it out safely and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.