Gov. Fallin Signs REAL ID Bill Into Law

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Gov. Mary Fallin has signed the REAL ID bill into law. Fallin signed the bill during a ceremony Thursday afternoon.

The Senate passed HB1845 with a vote of 35-11 after a lengthy debate Tuesday afternoon. It was passed by the Oklahoma House 78-18 on Feb. 16.

Passed by congress in May 2005, the REAL ID Act sought to make state driver’s licenses more secure, but Oklahoma passed a law in 2007 refusing to comply. The state has since applied for and received multiple extensions.

“I appreciate the hard work and determination of Speaker Charles McCall and President Pro Tem Mike Schulz in getting this legislation crafted and approved overwhelmingly in both the House and Senate,” said Fallin. “I applaud our lawmakers for working in a constructive, bipartisan fashion to get this bill to my desk.

 HB 1845 is the first measure of this year’s legislative session to be signed into law by the governor.

