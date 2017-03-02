News 9 Plus To Air High School Basketball Championships

On Saturday, March 11, Griffin Communications and the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) will air the 5A and 6A boys and girls Oklahoma Ford High School Basketball Championship games on News 9 Plus, formerly known as KSBI.

The games will air live from the Mabee Center on the Oral Roberts University campus in Tulsa. Oklahomans can tune in at noon, 1:45 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:45 p.m. to watch. DISH, DirecTV and over-the-air viewers can tune to channel 52; Cox Cable subscribers can watch on channel 7/707. All games will also be live streamed on www.news9.com and www.newson6.com.

“Oklahoma’s Own Griffin Communications is committed to serving Oklahomans by providing high quality local coverage of what matters most to them,” said David Griffin, chairman and CEO of Griffin Communications. “We are excited to be able to allow Oklahomans to follow their hometown teams as they compete for a championship title.”