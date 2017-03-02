Whitewater Rafting Facility To Be Named For McClendon - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Whitewater Rafting Facility To Be Named For McClendon

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Aubrey McClendon Aubrey McClendon
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A planned whitewater rafting center in Oklahoma City will be named in honor of former Chesapeake Energy CEO Aubrey McClendon, who died in a vehicle crash one year ago.

The Oklahoma City Boathouse District says the main building in front of the whitewater rafting facility will be named the Aubrey K. McClendon Whitewater Center. A fundraising campaign is now underway for the project.

The center is expected to feature an interactive exhibit that honors McClendon.

McClendon was credited with leading efforts to develop the Boathouse District and other parts of Oklahoma City. Thursday is the one-year anniversary of his death.

