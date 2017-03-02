11 Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma In Last Week

11 Oklahomans have died as a result of the flu in the last week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Between Feb. 3 and Feb. 9 there were 12 flu deaths in Oklahoma which more than doubled the number of deaths so far this season. Between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16 there were 5 flu deaths in Oklahoma. Between Feb. 17 and Feb. 23 there were 9 flu deaths in Oklahoma.

There have been 48 flu-related deaths in Oklahoma this season.

One child age 4 or younger has died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, five adults aged 18-49, and eight adults aged 50-64. The remaining 33 Oklahoman victims were over the age of 65.

The latest deaths were in Beckham, Cleveland, Lincoln, Mayes, McCurtain, Rogers, Texas, Tulsa and Washita counties.

Tulsa County has had twice the number of deaths of any other county at 13. Oklahoma County has had five deaths, a number which didn't rise this week after quintupling the previous week.

Cleveland, Kay, Rogers counties have had three deaths. Canadian, Stephens and Wagoner counties have each had two deaths and Beckham, Blaine, Bryan, Craig, Creek, Grant, Johnston, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, McCurtain, Pittsburg, Pottawatomie, Texas and Washita counties have one death each.

The OSDH reports that 1,664 people have been hospitalized during the flu season that began Sept. 1, 2016, 116 of those in the last week.