Criminal Justice Reform Rally Planned At Capitol Today

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A rally for criminal justice reform will be held at the capitol today as organizers push for lawmakers to keep state question 780 and 781 written as is.

In November, voters passed 780 and 781 with nearly 60 percent of the vote. It changed certain drug crimes from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Lawmakers say 780 will change possession of drugs within 1,000 feet of a school or church from a felony to a misdemeanor. Now, representatives Scott Biggs, Tim Downing, Leslie Osborn, and Mike Sanders introduced HB1482 to make sure that offense remains a felony.

The rally is set for 11:30 a.m. in the fourth floor rotunda.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
