Muslim Leaders To Meet With State Lawmakers At Capitol Today

Muslim leaders from around the state will gather at the capitol today. The event is sponsored by CAIR-Oklahoma and is meant for Muslims across the state to connect with their representatives and discuss issues affecting the Muslim community.

Participants will receive training encouragement and support while tackling issues like education, hate crime law, and religious freedom.

State representatives attending the event say education, public safety, and transportation are some of the biggest issues in the state and the only path to a solution is working together. House minority leader Scott Inman is the events keynote speaker.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will begin with meetings at St. Luke's United Methodist Church and will end with meetings at the capitol.