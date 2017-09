Officers at Moore Police Department are asking parents to take extra precautions when dropping off children at daycare. They warn criminals may be lurking near parking lots waiting for you to leave your car.

Officers advise parents bring their purses or wallets inside with them when they enter places like daycares, gyms, sports fields, movie theaters, and stores. Police say vehicle break-ins are usually followed by waves of check and credit card fraud or burglaries.

Officers believe those responsible are non-locals travelling in crews.

Moore Police say it's most important to hide your things, lock your car, and take your keys.