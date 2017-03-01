Your 2 Cents: President Trump Delivers First Speech To Congress - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: President Trump Delivers First Speech To Congress

Posted: Updated:

President Trump, generally speaking, is getting high marks for his speech to Congress Tuesday night.  Even some critics saying it was the moment he became President for them.

A vast majority of you who wrote in thought President Trump was very good, Rick from Midwest City said, "Very pleasantly surprised, very presidential and inspirational, the tribute to Ryan Owens was very unfeigned."

Carol from Enid wasn't that impressed, "If you read from a piece of paper that you did not write I guess anybody would sound good, and he used that poor lady to get applause."

Nichole says she's not a Trump fan, "But I can support a president that shows love for our country. My husband was all the googly heart eyes for President Trump's speech last night."

Evan from Harrah says cynically, "Republicans never were disrespectful to Obama. I don't think we should hand out the Nobel prize for Trump being a civil human being."

Joanie from Oklahoma City, "He has made me nervous since taking office. I wasn't sure I wanted to watch last night to hear more of the same, but I was pleasantly surprised and encouraged."

And finally, Brent from Wayne writes, "It was the most extraordinary presidential speech I've ever heard. His vision for America lined up perfectly with what I hoped to hear."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.