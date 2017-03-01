Your 2 Cents: President Trump Delivers First Speech To Congress

President Trump, generally speaking, is getting high marks for his speech to Congress Tuesday night. Even some critics saying it was the moment he became President for them.

A vast majority of you who wrote in thought President Trump was very good, Rick from Midwest City said, "Very pleasantly surprised, very presidential and inspirational, the tribute to Ryan Owens was very unfeigned."

Carol from Enid wasn't that impressed, "If you read from a piece of paper that you did not write I guess anybody would sound good, and he used that poor lady to get applause."

Nichole says she's not a Trump fan, "But I can support a president that shows love for our country. My husband was all the googly heart eyes for President Trump's speech last night."

Evan from Harrah says cynically, "Republicans never were disrespectful to Obama. I don't think we should hand out the Nobel prize for Trump being a civil human being."

Joanie from Oklahoma City, "He has made me nervous since taking office. I wasn't sure I wanted to watch last night to hear more of the same, but I was pleasantly surprised and encouraged."

And finally, Brent from Wayne writes, "It was the most extraordinary presidential speech I've ever heard. His vision for America lined up perfectly with what I hoped to hear."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.