Mother Arrested For Filing False Amber Alert, Children Were Never In Danger

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Police said they have arrested the mother on a complaint of filing a false Amber Alert which is a felony. Police said they have arrested the mother on a complaint of filing a false Amber Alert which is a felony.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police have safely located the two toddlers, first reported as being taken during a carjacking in southwest Oklahoma City.

Now, police said they have arrested the mother on a complaint of filing a false Amber Alert which is a felony. 

According to police, the mother, now identified as 20-year-old Melissa Wevers, said she was carjacked by a white male near the Anatole on MacArthur apartment complex, located near SW 12th St. and S. MacArthur Boulevard. 

Later, the children were located with their grandmother at a home in the 5800 block of S. Ross Ave., near the intersection of SW 59th St. and S. May Ave. The "stolen" SUV was also located at the grandmother’s home.

Investigators said the story appears to entirely fabricated. Right now, police say the situation is domestic-related. The father of the two children is not in trouble, and the children are currently in the custody of the father's grandparents.

