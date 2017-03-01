Family Of Moore Homicide Victim Speaks Out

The family of Jillian Riddle is speaking out for the first time. They were prepared to go to court Wednesday for Bobby Roger’s preliminary hearing, but the date was pushed back because Rogers is now being evaluated for mental competency.

The family of Jillian Riddle is speaking out for the first time.

They were prepared to go to court Wednesday for Bobby Roger’s preliminary hearing, but the date was pushed back because Rogers is now being evaluated for mental competency.

It’s been six months since 31-year-old Jillian Riddle was killed in Moore. Riddle’s cousin said it’s been tough every day, and she is still waiting to see her alleged killer in court.

Celia Huntley said she grew up with Riddle. They were only months apart in age. She found out her cousin was killed that morning of September 19, 2016.

Riddle’s 36-year-old boyfriend, Bobby Rogers, is charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of breaking her neck while strangling Riddle during an argument.

9/23/2016 Related Story: Oklahoma Ranks Near The Top For Domestic Violence

“I still want to wake up like this is a bad dream,” said Huntley. “How could he?”

She remembers Riddle called her a week before the homicide.

“She was staying with a new boyfriend. She said that she was really happy and that everything was going good,” Huntley said.

Huntley only wishes she could have warned Riddle a head of time and protected her.

Huntley thinks Rogers is mentally competent to stand trial, and said he is trying to find an excuse for what he did to her cousin. However long his court dates are pushed back, Huntley said she will fight to find justice for Riddle.

“Every trial, every public hearing, anything that we are able to go to, we will be there. We have to do it for Jill,” said Huntley. “She is not able to be here to have her voice heard so we have to be her voice.”