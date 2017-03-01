Former OK County Workers Say They Were Wrongfully Terminated - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Former OK County Workers Say They Were Wrongfully Terminated

Posted: Updated:
Five former Oklahoma County employees said they were wrongfully terminated because of their political views. Five former Oklahoma County employees said they were wrongfully terminated because of their political views.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Five former Oklahoma County employees said they were wrongfully terminated because of their political views.

Their attorney alleged they were fired because they volunteered for the reelection campaign of former Oklahoma County Clerk Carolynn Caudill.

“We are alleging a violation of First Amendment rights,” said Oklahoma City attorney Rand Eddy.

Eddy claims his clients made campaign signs, appeared in parades and commercials in support of Caudill.

“They supported their former boss and when the new county clerk took (the) seat, he retaliated and terminated them,” said Eddy.

Current Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten said he can’t comment on pending litigation.

He did say the county clerk’s office faced financial challenges from the first day he took office in January.

“There were some budget concerns that I addressed when I first came here,” said Hooten.

“Budget constraints” are the reason employees got for being let go.

“These employees were budgeted through the fiscal year, June- July of 2017,” said Eddy, whose clients are now seeking $175,000 a piece.

Hooten has 90 days to respond to claims.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.