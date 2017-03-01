Former OK County Workers Say They Were Wrongfully Terminated

Five former Oklahoma County employees said they were wrongfully terminated because of their political views.

Five former Oklahoma County employees said they were wrongfully terminated because of their political views.

Their attorney alleged they were fired because they volunteered for the reelection campaign of former Oklahoma County Clerk Carolynn Caudill.

“We are alleging a violation of First Amendment rights,” said Oklahoma City attorney Rand Eddy.

Eddy claims his clients made campaign signs, appeared in parades and commercials in support of Caudill.

“They supported their former boss and when the new county clerk took (the) seat, he retaliated and terminated them,” said Eddy.

Current Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten said he can’t comment on pending litigation.

He did say the county clerk’s office faced financial challenges from the first day he took office in January.

“There were some budget concerns that I addressed when I first came here,” said Hooten.

“Budget constraints” are the reason employees got for being let go.

“These employees were budgeted through the fiscal year, June- July of 2017,” said Eddy, whose clients are now seeking $175,000 a piece.

Hooten has 90 days to respond to claims.