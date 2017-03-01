Blueberry Almond Muffins - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Blueberry Almond Muffins

Posted: Updated:

Blueberry Almond Muffins

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla or Princess flavoring
  • 2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup milk or half and half
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 sleeve Trefoil cookies, crushed
  • 1/4 cup almond slivers, chopped
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Line a muffin tin with muffin liners.
  3. In a large bowl using an electric hand mixer cream together the butter and sugar.
  4. Beat in the eggs and vanilla.
  5. Mix all of the dry ingredients together in a small bowl.
  6. Remove 1/4 cup of dry ingredients and toss together with the blueberries in a small bowl.
  7. Mix in half of the flour mixture to the mixing bowl and at the same time pour in 1/2 of the milk. Repeat until all of the milk and flour have been added and thoroughly incorporated.
  8. Fold in the blueberries/flour mixture. 
  9. Using a cookie scoop, fill the muffin cups till they are equally full.
  10. Sprinkle with crumbled cookies and almond slivers.

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from News9.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.