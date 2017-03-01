Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches

  • 1 box Ghirardelli Chocolate Supreme Brownie Mix
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 sleeve Thin Mint Cookies, crushed
  • Braum's Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Spray a 9x13 baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. Line the baking pan with parchment and allow the extra paper to hang over the sides. 
  4. In a medium sized bowl beat together the brownie mix, egg and butter till blended.
  5. Add in the Thin Mint cookies.
  6. Spread into the bottom of the baking pan.
  7. Bake for 20 minutes and remove from the heat and cool completely.
  8. Cut into squares.
  9. To make the ice cream sandwiches: simply add a scoop of Mint Chocolate Chip on top of one brownie and top with another.
  10. Serve or wrap them up individually in plastic wrap and store in the freezer!

