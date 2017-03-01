Kaylee Jensen Named To All-Big 12 First Team - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Kaylee Jensen Named To All-Big 12 First Team

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
STILLWATER -

Oklahoma State junior Kaylee Jensen was named to the All-Big 12 First Team on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 center led the Big 12 in scoring (18.3 ppg) and rebounding (10.6 rpg) and finished eighth in blocked shots (1.7 bpg). Jensen was on the All-Big 12 Second Team as a sophomore in 2015-16.

The Cowgirls finished 16-13 but just 6-12 in conference play. OSU has had a player on the All-Big 12 First Team in each of the past five seasons under Jim Littell. Barring a run through the Big 12 tournament, this will likely be the first time the Cowgirls won’t make the NCAA tournament since 2011-12.

Jensen and the 7-seed Cowgirls face 10-seed Kansas at 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday in the first round of the Big 12 tournament. The winner will face 2-seed Texas at 6:00 p.m. CT on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

