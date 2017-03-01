Fire Destroys Home In Warr Acres

Crews have extinguished a fire at a home in Warr Acres, Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was originally called out at an abandoned near NW 50th St. and N. MacArthur Blvd. A neighbor, however, tells News 9 that the home has been occupied by at least three people. Authorities have confirmed the home was being rented out. The homeowner was at the scene and attempted to fight the fire before it got out of control.

None of the renters were at the home at the time the fire started. The homeowner told crews that he lost a classic car he had stored in the garage.

The fire caused significant damage and the home appears to be a total loss. It is unclear how it started.

