3.0 Earthquake Shakes Residents In Northwestern Oklahoma

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook residents near Waynoka, Wednesday.

The 1:49 p.m. quake's epicenter was 11 miles southeast of Waynoka, 15 miles south of Avard, 16 miles southwest of Dacoma and 96 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

For more information stay with News 9, we’ll keep you advised.