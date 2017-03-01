Arrest Made In Cold Case Killing Of 94-Year-Old Woman

The Oklahoma City Police Cold Case Unit has made an arrest in the 2013 assault and murder of a 94-year-old woman.

Authorities say Robert Leon Hashagen, 53, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Hashagen is accused in the killing of Evelyn Goodall in July 2013. Officers say they did a welfare check on Goodall and discovered she had been assaulted. She was taken to Baptist Hospital, but later died.

The medical examiner ruled Goodall's cause of death was multiple blunt force traumas. Court documents say Goodall had contusions from her head to her lower legs and was missing some skin on her arm.

Police say Goodall was the victim of another break-in and assault in August 2010. Investigators believe Hashagen was also responsible for that attack in which Goodall was choked and hit and had to be hospitalized. According to court documents, in both break-ins the suspect used water and bleach to try and wash away evidence of the crime.

During interviews a witness told police that Hashagen had stolen tools and items from him including the type of professional grade tape that was used to bind Goodall. Hashagen was a CLEET certified police officer who worked for the University Hospital Police Department beginning in the 1980's.

Hashagen has previous convictions for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm AFCF, according to court documents. Police said Hashagen also has arrests for domestic abuse as a result of allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

According to acquaintances of Hashagen, he had a ladies make-up bag, hair brush, ceramic dog and Avon cologne bottle, police said. The next day the acquaintance said they found out about Goodall’s death, officers said.

Hashagen lived in a home two doors down from Goodall, investigators said. According to court documents, Hashagen denied killing Goodall, but admitted to taking methamphetamine. Investigators said, DNA was used to link Hashagen to both break-ins and Goodall's murder.