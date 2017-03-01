Former Oklahoma State Senator Johnson To Run For Governor In 201 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Former Oklahoma State Senator Johnson To Run For Governor In 2018

By Associated Press
Former Oklahoma state Sen. Connie Johnson, the chairwoman of the Say No to SQ 776 Campaign, speaks during a presentation against state question 776 in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Former Oklahoma state Sen. Connie Johnson, the chairwoman of the Say No to SQ 776 Campaign, speaks during a presentation against state question 776 in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A former state senator from Oklahoma City who is the now vice-chair of the state Democratic Party says she plans to run for governor in 2018.

Democrat Connie Johnson told The Associated Press on Tuesday she represents a progressive voice that the people of Oklahoma are ready to support.

The 64-year-old Johnson is the first candidate to officially confirm plans to run for governor. Tulsa Republican Gary Richardson announced the formation of an exploratory committee last week.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Mary Fallin is barred by term limits from seeking re-election.

Johnson was the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat eventually won by Republican James Lankford in 2014.

Johnson has been a strong supporter of abortion rights and a longtime critic of the death penalty and Oklahoma's high incarceration rate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

