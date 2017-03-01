Langston President Travels To Washington For White House Meeting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Langston President Travels To Washington For White House Meeting

President Donald Trump meets with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Donald Trump meets with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
WASHINGTON -

The President of Langston University is back in Oklahoma after spending two days in the nation's capitol.

Dr. Kent Smith visited the White House to make sure the nation's top leaders know the needs of Historic Black Colleges and Universities. And to anyone questioning his visit, Dr. Smith said it falls on his duty as president of Langston.

Dr. Smith was one of 88 HBCU presidents with a focus on funding. They want to see Pell Grants offered year round to HBCU students and also more funds to help improve campus infrastructure.

The executive order signed by President Donald Trump yesterday does make it a goal to address those two needs. But like with anything on funds, that will have to go through Congress.

