The Countdown To Triple-Double History Is On

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Russell Westbrook redefines normal.

Against Memphis on Wednesday, Westbrook tallied 45 points and 10 assists but only pulled in nine rebounds. Only. It's a weird day when a 45-10-9 stat line makes us say, "weak."

He still sits tied at 41 triples-doubles with Oscar Robertson's 55-year-old single season record. Robertson was the last and only NBA player to average a triple-double for the season.

Currently, Westbrook averages 31.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists a game, with only four games remaining. In order to complete his triple-double average for the season, Westbrook only needs six assists over those final games and can go goose eggs in points and rebounds.

According to the Associated Press' Teresa Walker, only three other players have averaged 30 points and 10 rebounds in a season, Karl Malone in 1989-90, Tiny Archibald in 1972-72, and Robertson.

The Thunder visit Phoenix Friday for an 9 p.m. tip off. The Thunder are 2-1 against the Suns this season. Westbrook averaged 41.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 13.7 assists, in those three games.

#WhyNot42

