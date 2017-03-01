NWOSU To Suspend Concurrent Enrollment Waivers For Juniors Due To State Budget Cuts

Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva made the difficult decision recently to suspend concurrent enrollment waivers for high schools juniors due to "continuing cuts in state appropriations," the school announced in a press release.

Concurrent enrollment allows high school juniors and seniors to take college-level courses to get a head start on their higher education curriculum while saving tuition money.

The school says the cuts will affect juniors who will now have to pay full price instead of receiving tuition waivers like in year's prior. Seniors will continue to receive some state money to offset the cost of tuition.

Northwestern sustained an historic 16 percent reduction in state appropriations for the current fiscal year. Last week, a state budget revenue failure forced Northwestern to make mid-year cuts in its budget. In the past two years, Northwestern has eliminated 14 full-time faculty and staff positions, reduced operational and capital expenses, and deferred maintenance to numerous campus facilities.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the university is suspending the concurrent enrollment program. The school is only suspending concurrent enrollment waivers for high schools juniors.