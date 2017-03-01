NWOSU To Suspend Concurrent Enrollment Waivers For Juniors Due T - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

NWOSU To Suspend Concurrent Enrollment Waivers For Juniors Due To State Budget Cuts

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
file photo file photo
ALVA, Oklahoma -

Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva made the difficult decision recently to suspend concurrent enrollment waivers for high schools juniors due to "continuing cuts in state appropriations," the school announced in a press release.

Concurrent enrollment allows high school juniors and seniors to take college-level courses to get a head start on their higher education curriculum while saving tuition money.

The school says the cuts will affect juniors who will now have to pay full price instead of receiving tuition waivers like in year's prior. Seniors will continue to receive some state money to offset the cost of tuition.

Northwestern sustained an historic 16 percent reduction in state appropriations for the current fiscal year. Last week, a state budget revenue failure forced Northwestern to make mid-year cuts in its budget. In the past two years, Northwestern has eliminated 14 full-time faculty and staff positions, reduced operational and capital expenses, and deferred maintenance to numerous campus facilities.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the university is suspending the concurrent enrollment program. The school is only suspending concurrent enrollment waivers for high schools juniors.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.