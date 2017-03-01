Tinker Celebrating 75 Years All Year Long - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Tinker Celebrating 75 Years All Year Long

Posted: Updated:
A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird taxis at Tinker Air Force base in Midwest City, Okla. June 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird taxis at Tinker Air Force base in Midwest City, Okla. June 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

All year long, Tinker Air Force Base is celebrating 75 years of providing combat power for America with a series of upcoming events.

One of the biggest events they are gearing up for is the Star Spangled Salute Air Show, May 20-21. Last year, the event drew more than 100,000 people. This year, the Thunderbirds and the U.S. Air Academy jump will perform.

Staff say the base is continuing to grow. The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex employs over 9,400 military and civilian personnel with 98 different job skills.

Click here for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.