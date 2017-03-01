Tinker Celebrating 75 Years All Year Long

A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird taxis at Tinker Air Force base in Midwest City, Okla. June 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

All year long, Tinker Air Force Base is celebrating 75 years of providing combat power for America with a series of upcoming events.

One of the biggest events they are gearing up for is the Star Spangled Salute Air Show, May 20-21. Last year, the event drew more than 100,000 people. This year, the Thunderbirds and the U.S. Air Academy jump will perform.

Staff say the base is continuing to grow. The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex employs over 9,400 military and civilian personnel with 98 different job skills.

