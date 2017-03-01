Whetsel Steps Down Today, Six Filed To Replace Him - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Whetsel Steps Down Today, Six Filed To Replace Him

Posted: Updated:
file photo file photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Today is officially John Whetsel's last day as Oklahoma County Sheriff. Whetsel won re-election in November following an investigation into a controversial audit. He was sheriff for 20 years.

As of this morning, six candidates have filed in hopes of becoming the next sheriff. The race includes:

- Republican Mike Christian, a former state representative and retired state trooper

- Ed Grimes, a Canadian County Sheriff's deputy

- Mike Hanson, an Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputy

- Brett Macy, a former Oklahoma City police lieutenant and current member of the Pardon and Parole Board

- Darrell Sorrels, a former sheriff's supervisor

- P.D. Taylor, Oklahoma County's undersheriff

The deadline to file is today at 5 p.m. A winner-take-all special primary election is set for April 4. A special general election is set for Sept. 12.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.