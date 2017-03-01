Whetsel Steps Down Today, Six Filed To Replace Him

Today is officially John Whetsel's last day as Oklahoma County Sheriff. Whetsel won re-election in November following an investigation into a controversial audit. He was sheriff for 20 years.

As of this morning, six candidates have filed in hopes of becoming the next sheriff. The race includes:

- Republican Mike Christian, a former state representative and retired state trooper

- Ed Grimes, a Canadian County Sheriff's deputy

- Mike Hanson, an Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputy

- Brett Macy, a former Oklahoma City police lieutenant and current member of the Pardon and Parole Board

- Darrell Sorrels, a former sheriff's supervisor

- P.D. Taylor, Oklahoma County's undersheriff

The deadline to file is today at 5 p.m. A winner-take-all special primary election is set for April 4. A special general election is set for Sept. 12.