Your 2 Cents: President Trump To Skip Correspondents' Dinner

President Trump sent out a tweet this weekend saying he won't be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner, largely a roast of the president.

Here's what you had to say about his skipping the dinner: 

Kay asks, "Why would you go some place where they hate you?"

Jackie says, "It doesn't surprise me. He's got thin skin. Can't take criticism or a joke." 

But Pamela says, "I don't blame him. Total waste of time, and President Trump is not a man to waste a minute."

And Ewan adds, "I don't care if he never speaks to another reporter..sorry because I know that is how you make a living but what he does is so much important than what he says or how the press perceives him."

From Richard, "A classy move, and I love it! The Washington media is getting exactly what they deserve here.....Nothing. Besides, the correspondents dinner means nothing to the people." 

Don says, "That's OK; the whole event will be classier by virtue of his absence."

But, another Don says, "He should go because its another chance to slam the low lives in the media."

Renni writes, "They will probably have a better time without him! Have you ever been on a date that you just want it to end!!!"

Finally Rob suggests, "I think he should go. And not let CNN or the NYTimes in."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents. 

