Drug Trafficking Ring Busted At OKC Ice Cream Shop

An Oklahoma City ice cream parlor was caught selling more than frozen treats, according to law officers.

The DEA busted an alleged cocaine trafficking ring in an undercover operation.

The manager of Michi Ice, near NW 41 and MacArthur Boulevard, is accused of using the shop as a front for the illegal operation.

A federal drug conspiracy indictment states the OKCDO Drug Enforcement Administration first recorded a meeting on Feb. 14 with Francisco Serrano, Michi Ice manager.

Serrrano is accused of meeting with an undercover buyer at the ice cream shop and negotiated a 4 kilogram cocaine purchase.

The cost for each kilogram was set at $28,000, according to the indictment.

The buyer agreed to the price and received a sample of the drug, according to the indictment.

A few days later, the undercover buyer met with Serrano a restaurant in south Oklahoma City. Serrano later admitted to agents he would make $500 from each kilogram of cocaine sold. He expected $2,000 in this alleged drug deal.

Agents indicate Serrano introduced the buyer to his accomplices Sergio Garcia-Almazan and Fernando Martinez on Feb. 17.

The buyer was instructed to follow them to a "stash house" at an apartment near Interstate 240 and Santa Fe, according to the indictment.

Federal prosecutors claim Roberto Moralez-Fernandez maintained and operated the stash house.

All were arrested as the result of the undercover investigation.

The indictment indicates they each have prior drug convictions.

At last check, the defendants are being held at the Oklahoma County jail.

A court hearing has been set for 3 p.m. on March 10.

News 9 reached out to the owner of Michi Ice several times, but did not hear back in time for this report