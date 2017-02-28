City Of Holdenville Opens New, Improved Animal Shelter

Nearly four years ago, dogs and cats turned up dead in Holdenville's Animal Control facility.

Nearly four years ago, dogs and cats turned up dead in Holdenville's Animal Control facility.

Now, the town of 4,700 has an animal control facility it is proud of.

City Council President Gene Holliman said it was imperative the town did the "the right thing" after photos of the dead animals turned up in July of 2013.

He says the new climate controlled facility only cost taxpayers about $24,000, because of the large amount of donations that have come in.

"We have a facility I think we can be proud of, and we thank the citizens and the community for their support," Holliman said.

The facility has room for about 20 dogs and a few cats.

Holdenville Animal Control Officer Jason Wilson said he hasn't had to euthanize one animal since he took over last August.