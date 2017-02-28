Cowboys Go For Sixth-Straight Big 12 Road Win Against Iowa State - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cowboys Go For Sixth-Straight Big 12 Road Win Against Iowa State

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
AMES, Iowa -

Oklahoma State avenged home losses to West Virginia and Kansas State and tonight, the Cowboys get their shot against No. 24 Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT.

It’s senior night at Hilton Coliseum and the Cyclones are loaded with seniors. Coach Steve Prohm has six seniors in his rotation and four in his starting lineup. Iowa State rides a five-game winning streak – just like OSU – and has won its last three in Ames. The Cyclones have a lot of momentum coming off a 72-69 home win against No. 9 Baylor and can win out to claim the 2-seed in the Big 12 tournament.

As for the Cowboys, they’ve placed themselves solidly in the NCAA tournament field but have two more chances at resume-building wins this week against ISU and KU. Jawun Evans scored all of his 15 points in the second half of Saturday’s 80-63 win against Texas Tech and Jeffrey Carroll added 17 points as the pair became the 10th Cowboy duo to record 500-point seasons in the same year.

Evans gets a personal shot at redemption tonight against ISU point guard Monte Morris. Morris had a monster game in Stillwater: 30 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and zero turnovers in 39 minutes. Evans finished with a modest 12 points and seven assists but went just 4-for-14 from the field.

Iowa State has won eight-in-a-row against OSU. The Cowboys have won five-straight on the road.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
