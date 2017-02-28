Police Looking For Answers After Deadly Shooting In NW OKC

Police identify the man who was shot and killed in his front yard Monday night as Tristan Brown, 29, of Oklahoma City.

A closer look at his criminal background reveals Brown has been in prison two separate times for drug-related charges and for possessing a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Brown was just released from DOC custody in October 2016, but was still being supervised since he was on probation.

Police say he was found dead in his front yard late Monday night on NW 105th St., near Western Ave., just minutes after someone in the neighborhood called to report a shooting in the area.

Police say they also found Devon Hines,22, nearby. He had also been shot and was rushed to a nearby hospital. News 9 checked and there is no current word on his condition Tuesday night, but police say he is expected to survive.

Court records show Hines was arrested early last year and is currently facing charges of second-degree burglary with two other people.

It is unclear what he was he doing in Brown's neighborhood on the night of the shooting.

There's no telling how many total shots were fired Tuesday night. Neighbors News 9 spoke to say they heard several, and that's why they are too scared to talk on camera for fear the gunman could come back and target them next.

In fact, two of the people News9 talked to said they felt it was time to move away. And another told News 9 he had known Brown very well and considered him to be like part of the family.

Police ask if you have any information that can help identify who did this, call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.