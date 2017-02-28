Baker Mayfield Tweets Out Apology In Wake Of Arrest - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Baker Mayfield Tweets Out Apology In Wake Of Arrest

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to tweet an apology following the past weekend's arrest in Fayetteville, Ark. 

Mayfield was arrested early Saturday morning on four complaints including public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest. 

"With a heavy heart and many more emotions than just one," Mayfield said in his tweet. "I sincerely apologize for my actions early Saturday morning on February 25th. I apologize to President Boren, Joe Castiglione, Coach Stoops, and Coach Riley for conducting myself in a manner that does not correctly represent the way the University of Oklahoma should be represented."

Mayfield went on to say that he made the biggest mistake of his life by being in that situation while also apologizing to his family, close friends and OU fans. 

Mayfield threw for nearly 4,000 yards last season to go with 40 touchdowns compared to only eight interceptions for the Sooners. After earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons, Mayfield is considered one of the favorites to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy. 

